Former Rincon High School student arrested for sexual exploitation of minor

TUCSON (KVOA) - Somehow a former student at Rincon High School was able to get on campus and into the boys locker room where he was caught taking pictures with his cell phone of boys who were naked.
The suspect was arrested and is currently in the Pima County Jail. Disturbing parents News 4 Tucson spoke with said they knew nothing about the incident.
Phyllis Reid was picking up her grandchild and said, "I think I'm really shocked about that. I don't really understand how he got on campus."
18-year-old Poonnwit Hirunpoonyapong was arrested last Friday. He's also charged with surreptitious filming or digital recording in a locker room.
School staff at Rincon High were alerted that the former student went to the boys' locker room with a cell phone and began to film males in various states of undress.
Max Munoz, a student, said, "That's honestly really disgusting it makes me want to throw-up."
News 4 Tucson obtained a court document that showed that the suspect "[...] gave permission for the assistant principal to look through a phone which he observed the locker room video and boys in undress. He also noticed pictures of prepubescent males on the phone."
Jadyn Davis, a student, said, "That's disgusting, that's weird stuff."
The suspect "[...] was mirandized and admitted to coming to the school to film the locker room," said the court document.
A search warrant was obtained and there was 4 images of prepubescent males. This met the criteria of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Melvin Reece, a parent, commented, " I don't think he should've been on campus, they need more protection at the gate somewhere."
News 4 Tucson reached out to TUSD for a statement.
The Rincon Administration sent a statement back to News 4 Tucson. The statement reads:
"Tucson Unified School Safety and Rincon Administration are working closely with the Tucson Police Department in the investigation of an 18-year-old former student who was arrested after entering campus without permission. The safety of our students and staff is a main priority and we want to assure our school families and community that we will continue to work with law enforcement as we tighten our school safety protocols in an attempt to prevent future incidents."