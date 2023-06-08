Empower Hotline show some school districts might be violating state law

TUCSON (KVOA) — On Thursday, Superintendent Tom Horne said complaints submitted to the Empower Hotline show that some school districts might be violating state law.
The hotline allows parents and teachers to report inappropriate content being taught to children in public schools in Arizona.
Horne said concerns were raised about the Catalina Foothills School District and spreadsheet given to students that allows them to chose their pronouns and gives them the option to not inform their parents.
"Any attempt to encourage a minor child to to withhold information from the child's parent is grounds for discipline of an employee of the state.. so to have students change their gender.. their pronoun.. their names and keep it from the parents is a violation of law," he said.
While Horne showcased the tips that have shown violations of their law, he also reported the line has seen about 30,000 prank calls and emails since its launch.