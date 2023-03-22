El Tour de Zona is back this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) — Nearly 700 cyclists are taking a tour through some picture-perfect routes around Cochise County this weekend.
The Benson Hospital El Tour De Zona returns for its second year starting on Friday and riding through Sunday.
Cyclists will start and end at the Veteran's Memorial Park in Sierra Vista.
They will pass through Bisbee and Tombstone on Saturday and Sunday.
There will be a festival with live music, food trucks, and a wine and beer garden at the park after each ride and throughout the day.
The festival is free and open to anyone looking to head south for the weekend.
For more information, visit their website here.