Controversy surrounds bill on transgender rights

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Watch, low temperatures Wednesday morning between 29 and 34 degrees. * WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 11 PM MST this evening. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and create patchy blowing dust. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Freezing temperatures could damage sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&