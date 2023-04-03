 Skip to main content
Controversy surrounds bill on transgender rights

  • Updated
  • 0
Arizona
Adobe Stock/FILE

The conversation continues about a controversial bill on transgender rights here in Arizona.

The House Appropriations Committee met Monday, where 9 out of 15 committee members voted “yes,” leading to a do-pass recommendation on Senate Bill 1001.

This bill says that teachers must refer to students by pronouns that align with their biological sex unless they have parental consent.

Sponsor of the bill, GOP State Senator John Kavanagh, started the conversation, followed by statements from the audience opposing the bill and questions from the committee before casting their votes.

Kavanagh said in a previous statement:

“Students who are confused about their gender often require psychological help, and certainly the support of their families. It is unconscionable for schools to purposely keep families in the dark about their children having such issues. This is unfair to the parents and unsafe for the students."

This bill has sparked controversy across Arizona. An organizer of a recent transgender rights rally here in Tucson, Mikey Shock, says Kavanagh's safety concerns are wrongly placed. She says that requiring a parent's permission can present an immediate threat to the student if their parent is not accepting.

“That could put the child in so much danger of being kicked out of their homes, being harassed, being beaten, even in some cases murdered. This bill is absolutely absurd and does not keep any child safe,” said Shock. “School is supposed to be a safe space where you can be who you are and cultivate your identity.”

The bill will now go to Governor Katie Hobbs’ desk. News 4 Tucson will continue to monitor this bill as the conversation continues.

