CFSD Governing Board election is wide open

TUCSON (KVOA) - For the first time in more than a decade, the Catalina Foothills School District Governing Board election is wide open, with three of the five seats up for grabs in November's election.
Six candidates are running for the slots on the CFSD Governing Board. They have split into two tickets, Thrive 4 CFSD and Back to Basics. Gina Mehmert and CFSD Governing Board incumbents Amy Bhola and Amy Krauss are running on the Thrive 4 CFSD ticket. The Getting Back to Basics tickets includes Grace Jasin, William Morgan and Bart Pemberton. They have very different platforms, and the outcome of the election could change the school district, which has been rated the number one school district in Arizona, four-years in a row.
The Catalina Foothills school district has a 97.5% graduation rate and a 90% college attendance rate. It's so good students from 30 different zip codes attend under open enrolment, that's 48% of students in the district.
That's part of what drew W. Kate Spaulding to CFSD, even though she lives in the Tucson Unified School District.
"We were looking for a place students could start in Kindergarten and go all the way through high school in one system," Spaulding said. Dr. Carrie Clancy said her family moved to the district just for the schools and the many programs it offers.
"We were also impressed by the music program, both of our kids are band kids, and the music program was a big draw," Clancy said.
Thrive 4 CFSD supports open enrollment. They say it's what allows the district to offer its many programs.
"Keeping our school district fully populated with students is bringing out budget to a place where we can offer all the programs we want to offer," said Amy Krauss.
The Back to Basics, BTB, candidates declined an interview with News 4 Tucson. They did provide a statement: "As stated on our website, we are for open enrollment. We are for maintaining a student body size that allows for optimal scholastic, athletic, and artistic programs at the schools, and at the same time we wish to avoid overcrowding, sub-optimal student-teacher ratios, and undue tax burdens on the property owners in the district.”
Clancy said she is concerned with the BTB platform in regard to open enrolment students. "I felt like there was a strong undercurrent of us versus them, like why are we using our money to educate those kids."
Another issue is Social, Emotional Learning.
"It is how our teachers, and our counselors teach children, not what to think but how to think. So, for example, how to solve problems, how to think critically," Mehmert said.
According to the BTB website, their plan calls for moving away from Social, Emotional Learning. It says, "the focus on non-academic and social issues is a major factor in the decline in academics over the past few years."
Parents said SEL can provide invaluable skills." Not that they need to be told what to think at all, but they need to be taught the different ways to think the different ways to problem solve because we don't always get that at home and that's I think where the Social, emotional learning comes into play." Spaulding said.
News 4 Tucson also reached out to a couple of parents groups who support the Back to Basics candidates, they did not respond to interview requests.