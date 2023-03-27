Arizona school of the Deaf and Blind unsure about future

TUCSON (KVOA) — For the first time in over a hundred years, the Arizona school of the Deaf and Blind isn't sure about their future.
Superintendent Annette Reichman said, this is the first time we are having questions about this particular bill, and says they have no idea why.
The future of the Arizona school of the Deaf and Blind, lies in the hands of the Senate and whether or not they pass bill 2456. Instead of the bill being assigned to the Education Committee it was assigned to the Government Committee.
“That was the first inkling we had that something was amiss. And there it sat for a number of weeks. They are finally having their hearing, it’s on the agenda for this Wednesday. We still don’t know what the hold up is, what the questions are. We are hearing there might be possible amendments, but we don’t know what those amendments will be.”
Eithen Valdez is a junior and says he loves going to school at ASDB. "It prepares me with real skills like work and business education, and with the school gone opportunities for him will be too. Before I came here I had nothing to build myself on and now I have the opportunity to take the classes I want to take.”
Reichman explained, “We also provide early intervention services, we have teachers that go out into the homes of parents that have infants and toddlers for hearing loss and vision impairment. We have teachers all over the state going into the public schools working with students who are deaf and blind and visually impaired and supporting the general education teachers and working with those students in their classrooms. it would impact students statewide if we were to close our schools. We serve right around 2 thousand 5 hundred students all together.”
The Senate will make their decision on bill 2456, on Wednesday, March 29.