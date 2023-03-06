Arizona Republicans fight critical race theory instruction

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Senate Republicans have unanimously voted in support of a bill preventing K-12 public schools from teaching critical race theory in the classroom.
The bill was sent to Governor Hobbs this afternoon and awaits her decision. The bill, sponsored by Senator J.D. Mesnard, would ensure that critical race theory is not taught in public schools.
According to the Associated Press, "Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism."
44 states so far have considered some level of limitations on how race and racism can be taught in schools, according to an Education Week analysis, and 18 states have already imposed legislation limiting how teachers can discuss racism in the classroom.