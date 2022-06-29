Active shooter training exercise conducted by Pima County Sheriff's Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department Resource Unit hosted its annual active shooter training exercise Wednesday at Pima Community College North Campus.
The department has held the drills since 2017. But this year, in light of the school shooting at Uvalde, there was an increase in interest.
Sgt. Cris Gonzales said they had inquiries from the New Mexico Governor's office, Maryland and from teachers in Phoenix.
"Obviously, across the nation, everyone knows there's been that increase in active shooter events," Gonzales said. "We just like to give the educators options so that they have a plan that they've thought about should that type of event come to somewhere they're at."
The training was geared toward school personnel, teachers, librarians, maintenance staff, anyone who works on a school campus.
Participants spent time in the classroom learning the Run-Hide-Fight strategy. Border Patrol, Search, Trauma and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR) assisted with the basic life saving techniques.
Then it was time to put that theory into practice.
Officials planned four different scenarios involving student actors and active shooters. After the scenario, participants reviewed the session with law enforcement.
"Things have changed, unfortunately, where we need to be more aware," said participant, Sharon Macias. "And the more prepared we are, the better we can react in situations if they happen."
Some of the student actors, like Katrina Quijada, have volunteered with the program for several years.
"It was actually really beneficial for me," Quijada said. "So if anything were to happen, I'm prepared and I know how to take charge in the situation and lead the class."
Oro Valley Police Chief Kara Riley says multi-agency collaboration is vital.
"It's really important that everyone has the same communication, the same training so we can take care of threats quickly and save lives," Riley said.