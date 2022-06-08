 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY
TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley, Altar Valley, and Upper
Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

2 Georgia preschool teachers arrested after allegedly being caught on camera abusing kids

  • 0
2 Georgia preschool teachers arrested after allegedly being caught on camera abusing kids

Two metro Atlanta preschool teachers are facing child cruelty charges after authorities say a live camera feed inside the school captured them abusing children.

 Roswell Police Department

Two metro Atlanta preschool teachers are facing child cruelty charges after authorities say a live camera feed inside the school captured them abusing children.

A Roswell Police Department news release said Zeina Alostwani, 40, and Soriana Briceno, 19, were taken into custody on Monday after a concerned parent from Parker-Chase Preschool in Roswell, Georgia, contacted police last week. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The parent said they had logged onto the camera system at the school and witnessed concerning physical contact between Alostwani and Briceno against several children in the classroom, the release stated.

The video clip released by the police department, which is just under 80 seconds long, shows a group of students sitting on the floor inside of a classroom. Approximately 16 seconds into the video a woman can be seen bumping another student in the back with her knee. The other teacher, who is sitting directly in front of the child on the floor, appears to use her finger to push the child's head back.

Gloria Barghi, who said her 3-year-old son was sitting next to one of the victims, told CNN that she quickly rushed to the school after witnessing the incident on the livestream and demanded the teachers be removed from the classroom.

Barghi said when she arrived at the school, she alerted the front staff about the incident and refused to leave until the teachers were removed. Barghi told CNN she was also the first person to notify the mother of one of the victims about the incident and both demanded to view the recording.

The next day Barghi said that after a school employee confirmed what she had seen and allowed her and one of the victims' parents to view the recording, one of the victims' fathers then called police. According to Barghi, every classroom has two livestreams which parents have access to and can view throughout the school day.

"There's no way I'll ever trust that school. I think it should be shut down," Barghi said. "These are people I trusted with my children. It was a gut punch. I felt shock, disgusted and betrayed."

In an email to parents obtained by CNN, the school said they reported the incident to their licensing agency and Children's Protective Services and plan to fully cooperate with investigators.

"We were shocked to learn late in the day yesterday that teachers in the Pre-Primary B classroom were reported to have used inappropriate disciplinary actions with children. Our investigation is ongoing as we are taking this matter very seriously," the school said in the email.

When contacted by CNN, a woman who answered the phone at the Parker-Chase Preschool said there is no statement to provide at this time.

CNN also attempted to reach out to the attorney of the family of one of the victims but has yet to hear back.

Court records show that Alostwani was granted a $75,000 bond. When reached by CNN, her attorney Manal Chehimi said she has no comment on the case at this time.

Briceno was denied bond and remains in the Fulton County jail, court records show. CNN has reached out to her attorney for comment and has not heard back.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you