Woman, dog rescued after stuck in Arizona canal for 18 hours

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman and her dog are on the road to recovery after they were trapped in a water canal for nearly 18 hours in Yuma, Ariz. last week.
At around 6:30 p.m. June 7, a woman went into a canal near Highway 80 and Avenue 22E in an attempt to rescue her dog after it got into the water and was unable to climb out.
The following day at around 12:03 p.m., deputies with Yuma County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the scene after they received a report about the women and her dog from a train conductor who saw her in distress when his train passed the canal.
With assistance from Wellton police and fire departments, the deputies were able to remove the woman and her dog from the canal. Both were medically evaluated.
While the woman was transported to the hospital for further evaluation, YCSO said both the woman and her dog did not sustain any critical incidents despite spending 18-hours in the canal.