Radio icon Bobby Rich retiring

TUCSON (KVOA) — Radio icon, Bobby Rich, has announced his retirement.
He leaves a legacy career at 23 radio stations in 14 cities including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York, Seattle, San Diego, and Tucson.
Rich's decision to retire comes after over 50-year career in radio, including The Drive in Tucson.
He has been a prominent figure in the radio industry since the 1970's.
During his time in the industry, Rich has received numerous accolades for his contributions, including Best Program Director, Best Morning Personality and other awards from Billboard, Radio&Records, and the Arizona Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame award. He has also been actively involved in supporting local charities.
"It's been an honor and a privilege to entertain, inform and make listeners happy for over 50 years," said Rich. "I've been blessed to have the opportunity to work with so many talented individuals and make so many great memories. I'm excited to begin the next chapter of my life and see what the future holds."
The hashtag #BobbyRichRetires has been trending on social media as fans share their favorite memories and well-wishes for the iconic radio personality.