House Republicans subpoena four individuals involved in Hunter Biden criminal probe

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona...
Eastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 553 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 7 miles east of Whetstone to near Fort Huachuca to
near Parker Canyon Lake, moving northwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Sierra Vista, Benson, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Patagonia, Sonoita,
Elgin, Kartchner Caverns State Park, Patagonia Lake State Park,
Fort Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake, Canelo, Lochiel and Fairbank.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

These are potentially deadly storms. Seek shelter in an interior room
on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. Abandon vehicles in
search of a more substantial permanent structure. Stay away from
windows.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Water
over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 431 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause wash and small stream
flooding. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sutherland Wash, Chalk Creek, Indian Well Wash, Chirreon
Wash, and especially Big Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Oracle Junction
and Biosphere 2.
- http://www.weather.gov/tadd

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

House Republicans subpoena four individuals involved in Hunter Biden criminal probe

Hunter Biden departs federal court after a plea hearing on two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 26.

 Kevin Wurm/Reuters/File

(CNN) — House Republicans issued four subpoenas to Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service personnel involved in the ongoing criminal investigation into Hunter Biden on Monday, as they continue to probe alleged mishandling and political interference of the case into President Joe Biden’s son.

The subpoenas from House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan and House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith target individuals involved in a key October 2022 meeting that IRS whistleblowers say exposed previously unknown roadblocks US Attorney David Weiss, who recently was appointed special counsel over the case, faced when trying to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

The subpoenas to two individuals from the IRS and two individuals from the DOJ underscore how House Republicans seek to move forward with securing testimony in their investigations related to Hunter Biden even though Weiss’ appointment as special counsel could complicate congressional efforts to force compliance from prosecutors and investigators involved in the ongoing criminal probe.

“Our duty is to follow the facts wherever they may lead, and our subpoenas compelling testimony from Biden Administration officials are crucial to understanding how the President’s son received special treatment from federal prosecutors and who was the ultimate decision maker in the case,” Jordan, of Ohio, and Smith, of Missouri, said in a joint statement with the release of the subpoenas.

House Republicans first sought voluntary cooperation with more than a dozen figures involved in the Hunter Biden probe on June 29, including the four individuals subpoenaed Monday. In their subpoena letters, Republicans argue that the IRS and DOJ have not cooperated in making the individuals they requested available for voluntary transcribed interviews.

The subpoenas to IRS Director of Field Operations Michael Batdorf, IRS Special Agent in Charge Darrell Waldon, FBI Special Agent in Charge Thomas Sobocinski, and FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ryeshia Holley come as Republicans seek to learn more about what IRS whistleblowers revealed to Congress about a key October 7, 2022, meeting with Weiss.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley has testified to Congress that in the meeting Weiss said he was not the deciding person on whether charges were filed against Hunter Biden. According to Shapley’s notes on the meeting provided to Congress, Sobocinski and Holley were in the October meeting while Batdorf and Waldon were among individuals to receive emails summarizing the meeting. Shapley’s allegations undermine what Weiss and Attorney General Merrick Garland have publicly said about the US attorney’s independence on the matter.

In response to claims of political interference in the Hunter Biden criminal probe, Weiss has told House Republicans that Garland granted him “ultimate authority over this matter, including responsibility for deciding where, when, and whether to file charges.”

Shapley also testified to committee investigators that it was during this October 2022 meeting that he first learned that Weiss had requested to be named as a special counsel but was denied. In testimony to Congress in March, Garland said Weiss was advised “he is not to be denied anything he needs.”

Following the collapse of plea talks between the Justice Department and Hunter Biden to resolve tax and gun charges, Weiss requested the authority once again, with Garland granting the special counsel status earlier this month.

In their subpoena letters, House Republicans also raised questions about the decision.

“The timing of this decision to appoint U.S. Attorney Weiss as a special counsel also comes after whistleblowers have raised serious and unchallenged allegations of impropriety in the investigation of Hunter Biden,” the letters say.

Before he was appointed special counsel, Weiss had offered to testify on Capitol Hill after lawmakers returned from August recess. However, past practice suggests Weiss’ newfound status could insulate him from doing so until the investigation is complete and he has finished the report he’s expected to deliver.

