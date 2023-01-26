Jessica Cox named Grand Marshal for 2023 Tucson Rodeo Parade

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson Rodeo Parade named Jessica Cox as the grand marshal for the 2023 event on Thursday.
Cos was born in Sierra Vista, AZ. She was born without arms and is known as the world's first and only pilot.
She was the Dedication Recipient for the 38th El Tour De Tucson.
Cox was also honored by Egypt's president, President Abdelfattah El-Sisi in 2021.
Cox was born in 1983 and graduated from Flowing Wells High School. She attended the University of Arizona, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology.
Cox went on to become an international motivational speaker, entrepreneur, disability advocate, scuba diver, pilot, black belt and Taekwondo champion, surfer, and licensed driver.
The Tucson Rodeo Parade is on Feb. 23. at 9 a.m.
For more information, visit their website here.