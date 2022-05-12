Several small dogs die in Tucson mobile home fire

TUCSON (KVOA) - Several small dogs died in a mobile home fire Thursday on Tucson's west side, fire officials say.
Tucson Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of W. Prince Road, near Fairview Avenue.
No other injuries were reported in connection to the fire.
MOBILE HOME FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire has controlled a mobile home fire in the 1000 block of W. Prince. No injuries to firefighters or civilians, however several small dogs were found inside the home deceased. Fire cause investigators are on scene #TFD #firefighter #mobilehomefire pic.twitter.com/XFTxWdWv60— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 12, 2022
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.