Several small dogs die in Tucson mobile home fire

Andrew Melendez

TUCSON (KVOA) - Several small dogs died in a mobile home fire Thursday on Tucson's west side, fire officials say.

Tucson Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of W. Prince Road, near Fairview Avenue. 

No other injuries were reported in connection to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

