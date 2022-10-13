Recycling fire contained on westside Tucson Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Crews responded to a recycling fire on the westside Thursday afternoon.
Tucson Fire units were dispatched to SA Recyling at 1525 W. Miracle Mile, Tucson, AZ, 85705.
SCRAPYARD FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire is working a scrapyard fire at Miracle Mile and I-10. Avoid the area while crews work #TFD— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) October 13, 2022
TFD say that the fire was caused by a pile of recyclable material that went up in smoke.
Officials ask motorists to avoid the area.
TFD contained the fire quickly.
RECYCLING FIRE 🔥 At 3:07 Thursday afternoon #TucsonFire was dispatched to SA Recycling at Miracle Mile and I-10 for reports of a recycling fire growing quickly in the scrapyard. Engine 4 was nearby when the call came in and was on scene in less than 2 minutes. A second alarm.. pic.twitter.com/XCjmoFkXU2— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) October 14, 2022