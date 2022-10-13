 Skip to main content
Recycling fire contained on westside Tucson Thursday

scrapyard fire

TUCSON (KVOA) — Crews responded to a recycling fire on the westside Thursday afternoon.

Tucson Fire units were dispatched to SA Recyling at 1525 W. Miracle Mile, Tucson, AZ, 85705. 

TFD say that the fire was caused by a pile of recyclable material that went up in smoke. 

Officials ask motorists to avoid the area.

TFD contained the fire quickly.

