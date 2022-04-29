Jacobs Park playground set on fire by vandals, city officials say

TUCSON (KVOA) - An investigation is underway after the Jacobs Park playground was set on fire early Friday morning.
In a tweet, Tucson Parks and Rec reported "significant damage."
"Vandalism like this hurts the whole community," Tucson Parks and Rec said. "We were saddened to see the vandalism of the playground at Jacobs Park, but encouraged by the outpouring of support from the community asking how they can help rebuild."
They say Tucson Parks Foundation has set up a donation account to replace the equipment.
Jacobs Park is located at 3300 N Fairview Ave., near Prince Road.