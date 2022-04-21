Governor declares State of Emergency for Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared a State of Emergency Thursday for the Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff.

Officials say the wildfire has burned more than 20,000 acres and is zero percent contained.

We are declaring a state of emergency for the #TunnelFire in Coconino County. Our team is on the ground working with first responders to address this fast-moving blaze and keep Arizonans safe. https://t.co/FqDAlYdHOc 1/ — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) April 21, 2022

More than 260 firefighters and personnel have been deployed to battle the fire.

Approximately 750 households in the area have been evacuated.

In Declaration of Emergency, Ducey directed $200,000 to assist residents affected by the wildfire's destruction.

According to state, the Red Cross has set up a shelter at Sinagua Middle School in Flagstaff.

⚠️ US 89 TUNNEL FIRE ⚠️Because of the #TunnelFire, US 89 remains closed north of Flagstaff, between mileposts 425-445.There's no estimated time to reopen the highway. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes.Incident info: https://t.co/Z3RWRE6NSZ pic.twitter.com/NAKCtsR5LJ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 21, 2022

State resources:

The latest information on the fire is HERE.

View smoke forecast from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality HERE.

View road closure information from the Arizona Department of Transportation HERE.

View fire restrictions in Arizona HERE.

View the Governor’s Declaration of Emergency HERE.