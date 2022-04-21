 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST
FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY HIGH FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF
ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

Governor declares State of Emergency for Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff

Tunnel Fire

Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff, Arizona.

 Arizona Department of Transportation

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared a State of Emergency Thursday for the Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff.

Officials say the wildfire has burned more than 20,000 acres and is zero percent contained.

More than 260 firefighters and personnel have been deployed to battle the fire.

Approximately 750 households in the area have been evacuated.

In Declaration of Emergency, Ducey directed $200,000 to assist residents affected by the wildfire's destruction.

According to state, the Red Cross has set up a shelter at Sinagua Middle School in Flagstaff.

State resources: 

The latest information on the fire is HERE.

View smoke forecast from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality HERE.

View road closure information from the Arizona Department of Transportation HERE.

View fire restrictions in Arizona HERE.

View the Governor’s Declaration of Emergency HERE.

