Crews respond to house fire on Tucson's northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Crews responded to a house fire on the northwest side on Monday.
Northwest Fire Department responded to a two-story, vacant home fire off of N. Cardon Grande Trail in Marana.
There were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation.
Crews responded to a fire at a two story, vacant home, under construction off of N. Cardon Grande Trail in Marana. No injuries, fire is under investigation. #NWFDAZ @MaranaPD #savelives #protectproperty #careforourcommunity pic.twitter.com/aVTr6HZZy8— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) October 18, 2022