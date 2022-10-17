 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crews respond to house fire on Tucson's northwest side

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — Crews responded to a house fire on the northwest side on Monday.

Northwest Fire Department responded to a two-story, vacant home fire off of N. Cardon Grande Trail in Marana.

There were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you