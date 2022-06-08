Club Congress turns off neon sign in remembrance of Texas shooting victims

TUCSON (KVOA) — Hotel Congress's neon sign has been turned off for 14 days in honor of those lost in the Texas shooting.
The hotel said they never purposefully darkened the sign before but felt compelled to honor the victims. The sign will be dark for 21 days, to honor the 21 victims that died in the shooting.
"We hope our small gesture resonates with you and we hope we all can find and advocate for real action and a positive path forward," Hotel Congress said in a Twitter post.
You may or may not have noticed that our iconic rooftop Hotel Congress neon sign has been off the last 14 days. We should probably explain. pic.twitter.com/LA6DtYxdUm— Club Congress (@clubcongress) June 8, 2022