Voting behavior changes in both parties, impacts results of midterms

PHOENIX - For years, Republican voters in Arizona used to be predominately early voters. But, over the last two election cycles, more Democrats have flipped the script, with more of their voters turning out early.
“Democrats have done a really good job at training their folks to become early voters,” political consultant and opinion researcher Paul Bentz said. “That was not their traditional mindset, they used to be Election Day voters.”
This change in voting habits in Arizona started two years ago during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s made the GOP more reliant on Election Day voters.
Bentz knows that is not what has worked for the political party that used to be very good at voting-by-mail and voting early.
“One of the biggest things that has changed in the last two cycles is the former President cast significant doubt on early voting which has shifted Republican behavior,” Bentz said. “Prior to 2020, Republicans dominated early voting. Early voting was brought to Arizona by Republicans. It was perfected by them. They got to get back to the winning ways, to the ability to bank votes.”