Voters voicing concerns as election day quickly approaches

TUCSON (KVOA) — Concerns are rising for voters to let their voices be heard in tomorrow's election. Some are feeling the pressure of what is at stake.
There are many controversial topics people are concerned about such as abortion, chaos at the border, election fraud along with gas prices, and more.
A lot of people rushed to voting sites and making sure they cast their ballot even before election day.
Some are concerned about their safety when it comes to voting at the polls tomorrow, but one poll worker isn't worried.
“We are just doing our job, stand your ground, we are doing a good thing, a service for the community and for the country. These people are trying to intermediate shame on you” said poll worker, Elizabeth Bushell.
The state of the economy is playing a major role in people voting in the Midterm elections.
Heather Boushey, who is a part of the Council of Economic Advisers for President Biden, says the President is aware that high prices are taking a toll on people.
Arizona is one of the states with the highest gas price averages.
“They've come down, including in Arizona that's providing a little relief. The president has been focused on releasing millions of barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve and doing what he can to put pressure on oil refiners to produce at capacity,” said Boushey.
There are a variety of other issues driving people to the ballot box this election.
Voter Cora Lee said, “We need some serious money put into mental health in this country. If nothing else proves it the Trump cult proves we need some serious money put into mental health.”
But another voter is focused on another problem impacting the security of the country.
Voter Margaret Nozigilia said “The math doesn't add up with the amount of people coming in. We can't afford them it's not that I don't love them we cant take on more families with our budget and our house. It's kind of what's going with our open borders, not to mention we don't know who's coming over."
Polls open tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
There are 129 centers where you can cast your vote.
For more information about the election, visit our website here.