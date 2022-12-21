Trial begins in Kari Lake's legal challenge to overturn election results

PHOENIX (KVOA) — Governor Elect Katie Hobbs becomes Arizona's 24th Governor Jan. 2, 2023.
Defeated GOP Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's lawyers in court Wednesday to begin a two-day trial, needing to prove intentional misconduct on the part of Maricopa County Election Officials.
Hobbs defeated Lake by just under 17,000 votes.
On Election Day Nov. 8, about 70 Maricopa County vote centers out of 223 had problems with printers.
Wednesday morning. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican, was under oath and vehemently denied he intentionally manipulated the printers to sway the outcome of the election.
"Absolutely not," Richer stated. "As mentioned previously, Election Day operations are not under my statutory control but certainly irrespective of that, I certainly wouldn't have done that."
Tom Ryan is a trial lawyer in the valley and an elections law expert.
"Every witness, they have said there is no evidence of intentional misconduct," Ryan said. They don't have it. They have guesses and surmises, but that's not the same thing as having actual evidence. They also have to be able to name who the specific actor is, who's the person or persons that had the bad intent to somehow affect the outcome. Again, nobody has been identified.
The second and final day of the trial begins Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. when attorneys for Hobbs and county elections officials will make their case.
Time is of the essence.
"This is not like a civil case that gets to drag on for years or even months or even weeks. it has to be done within days," Ryan said. "We want finality to our electoral process so that people will know when it's time for the new officers to take their office that we have a completely certified election, we know who the winners and the losers are. So, it's very important to get this done in a timely fashion.
Judge Peter Thompson must issue his ruling by Tuesday Dec. 27
Ryan believes both counts with regards to intentional misconduct in the handling of printers and ballot chain of custody will be dismissed.