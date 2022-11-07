Top Arizona races may be too close to call for several days

TUCSON -- (KVOA) When the polls close in Decision 2022 in Arizona at 7 p.m. Tuesday night, the first big batch of results will come in just after 8 p.m.
However; Tuesday night is just the beginning of what will likely be days of counting by election workers up and down our state.
"Arizona voters need to be patient tomorrow night," University of Arizona Political Science Professor Samara Kalr said. "In all likelihood when we head to bed, we won't know who our next governor or next senator will be."
Klar believes Democrats will be leading in the early vote, some of which will be released Tuesday after the polls close. But as the night goes on and Tuesday goes into Wednesday going into Thursday, that lead is likely to shrink.
"When you have a landslide election it's much easier to make that call earlier on, but given that we'll be relying on a few tens of thousands of votes, a few thousand votes," Klar said. "I will be like everyone else, checking my phone, my email in the middle of the night, but the fact is we need to wait a few days."
Klar knows several days of counting does not mean there are flaws in the system.
"The election is secure," Klar said. "We've seen that. We've seen the audit, we've seen inquiries. No matter who wins, it looks like that will be the winner fair and square and I hope that both parties are willing to accept the results. I hope no matter who wins, they will see all constituents as their base and that we can all move forward."