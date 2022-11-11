There are still over 300,000 ballots left to count in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The votes continue to be tabulated in Maricopa county.
A 4:00 p.m. news conference giving an update was held.
The news conference lasted over half an hour. During that time the election workers continued to count the ballots.
The Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Bill Gates, gave an update on the tabulation and the upcoming hand count.
He said, "This is a very important process. It's required by Arizona law. This hand-count audit allows us to ensure the machines are operating correctly. This will be a statistically significant amount of ballots that will be involved."
This will take place on Saturday.
There are still over 300,000 ballots left to be counted in Maricopa County.
So far in the senate race, Mark Kelly, a Democrat is leading by 115,073 voters over Republican Blake Masters.
In the governor's race, Democrat Katie Hobbs is leading Republican Kari Lake by 26,966 votes.
In the Attorney General's race, Democrat Kris Mayes is leading Republican Abe Hamadeh by 16,536 votes.
It's Veteran's Day, and most of the Maricopa County offices were closed, However, those counting the ballots will be at it throughout the weekend and will be working anywhere from 14 to 18 hours a day to get the job done.