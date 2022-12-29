The recount for the Arizona General of Arizona has been called

TUCSON (KVOA) - An almost month-long statewide election recount is finally over.
On Thursday morning, a Phoenix judge announced the winners of three Arizona races that triggered mandatory recounts.
Those races include the attorney general, state superintendent of public instruction and a state legislative seat in the Phoenix area.
It's official, Kris Mayes is the new attorney general for arizona and tom horne is the new state superintendent of public instruction.
Democrat Kris Mayes defeated Republican Abe Hamadeh by 280 votes.
The final count is Mayes, 1,254,809 to Hamadeh ,254,529.
In a news conference held a short time ago Mayes said,
"While it took longer than we all thought it would, I want to say that I am humbled and grateful to be the next attorney general for Arizona, your lawyer for the people. "
Hamadeh lost by 280 votes. He sent this statement,
"This is a battle fighting for the transparency of Arizona elections and we continue to uncover significant issues within our flawed systems including over 4000 provisional ballots that remain uncounted. transparent elections are fundamental to a democracy."
A discrepancy this big in the recount calls for an inspection of all of the ballots.
"We will continue to fight this and owe it to the voters in Arizona to look at this from every single angle until we restore trust in our election system."
Tom Horne said, "We knew right away there would be a recount . There were a lot of people who were worried. I was ahead by a little over 8,000 votes . I said don't worry I have been involved in statewide office for over 20 years. the most I have ever seen affected in a recount is 300 votes, and sure enough I gained close to 300 votes so now I am 9,000 ahead."
The final numbers will be delivered to the Arizona Secretary of State Thursday.