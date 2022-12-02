State Elections Director asks Attorney General's office to open investigation into two Cochise County Supervisors

PHOENIX - (KVOA) The Secretary of State's Office, Friday, wrote a letter to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich asking his office to open a criminal investigation into Cochise County Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd.
Crosby and Judd, both Republicans, refused to certify Cochise County's election results this past Monday, the deadline for all 15 Arizona counties to canvass the midterm election.
Thursday afternoon, a judge forced the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to canvass the election.
Spencer Scharff is an elections law attorney.
"It's just simply not a discretionary act, it's a mandatory act and that's what's required by law," Scharff said. "The way it played out is the process and the system worked. The law was clear and it was resolved in a court of law. A judge, hearing both sides, ruled that they were required to canvass the election."
Had the board continued to defy state law, 47,000 voters in conservative Cochise County would have had their votes thrown out.
Now, State Elections Director Kori Lorick writing on behalf of the Secretary of State's office wants the Attorney General's office to open a criminal investigation into both Supervisors Judd and Crosby.
Read the three page letter here.
Supervisor Ann English is the lone Democrat on the board.
"All those people deserve to have their vote counted and that's what the certification does," English said. "It gives a fair representation of the votes in Cochise County. And now that we've certified, we'll be able to send those to the secretary of state and the process can continue."
The state will canvass the election results making them official on Monday at 10 a.m. in Phoenix.