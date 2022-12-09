Senator Krysten Sinema has registered as an Independent from Democrat

TUCSON (KVOA) — Senator Krysten Sinema announced she is leaving the Democratic Party and registered as an Independent on Friday.
"We should lower the temperature, we should remove the partisanship, we should try to solve our country's problems with unity not with division. I call on all individuals regardless of their political affiliation to see to find understanding and caring for each other, rather than to escalate political rhetoric to engage in this name calling which is leading to some dangerous behavior," said Sinema.
This switch has angered the Democrats claiming she hasn't supported enough of the party's platform and agenda.
One Democratic voter says she is pleased with Sinema's decision.
"Well, a lot of her policies that she voted against or voted for were the complete opposite of what we represent as Democrats and what we want for our community and what we want for our friends and family," said Jennifer Ponce De Leon.
Democrats still hold the majority in the Senate and Sinema is still expected to caucus with her former party.
Doug Cole, who is with the Arizona Public Affairs Firm High Ground, weighs in on Sinema's announcement. He says Sinema is taking a calculated risk.
"'Kyrsten Sinema ran in 2018 against Martha McSally as 'I'm an independent. I may be registered as Democrat, but I will always do what I feel is right.' I think this is just the evolution of that. Now that we're in the 2024 cycle, she's planting her flag. It is an experiment, and it is a big gamble on her part. But we just got to wait and see how it goes."" said Cole.
She hasn't decided if she is going to run for re-election. Before her announcement Friday, there was chatter among the Democrats about running a primary challenger against Sinema in 2024.
She will not need to run in the primary, but she will need to collect about 43,500 signatures from registered voters to get on the November 2024 ballot.