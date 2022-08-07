Senate passes Democrats' sweeping health care and climate bill

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and Western Pima County. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The combination of deep low-level moisture and an upper weather disturbance moving through Southeast Arizona today will result in showers and thunderstorms producing very heavy rainfall across Santa Cruz and Pima counties this afternoon and this evening. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible, with very heavy rainfall rates likely. The heaviest rainfall will likely occur over the Tohono O'odham Nation. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&