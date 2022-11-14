Security is tight at Maricopa County Elections Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tonight's ballot drop could decide Arizona's next governor.
The latest word is that there are about 95,000 ballots left to be tabulated.
Kari Lake supporters stood outside the Maricopa County Elections Department chanting and praying.
Outside the building, extra security could be seen. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said dur to the close races they have plans in place to make sure everyone inside the building is safe should there be any issues.
"You may well be intended but if your actions are criminal that line still stands exactly where it was and it hasn't moved. You believe there's a better way to do it, better find a better process to help accomplish that and go about it the right way. But, if you do it the wrong way," said Penzone.
Over the weekend, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said the county's 290,000 early ballots that were dropped off at the vote centers on Election Day would be counted by the end of the week. Of those, there are about 95,000 left to be counted.
Board Chair Gates said in a news conference, "At some point after 6:00 p.m., we will have our last big drop of votes. We have less than a 100-thousand left. This will be a big drop of votes. What we do here is we count the votes, we report the votes, we don't call races."