Santos named to two House committees even as he faces growing calls to resign

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County. * WHEN...From late Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The watch area has not had widespread sub- freezing temperatures since the middle of December and for the last couple of weeks lows have generally been mild in the 40s. Given that, preparation may be needed to protect pipes, plants and pets! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&