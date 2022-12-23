Representative Grijalva secures $14.4 million for local projects

TUCSON (KVOA) — Representative Grijalva announced $14.4 million will go to local projects in Tucson in the final 2023 appropriations government funding package.
These funding's go to some of the most pressing needs across Southern Arizona.
“I am proud to have secured $14,440,468 in Community Project Funding that will meet community needs in Arizona’s 3rd District,” said Rep. Grijalva. “These investments create jobs with better pay, update critical infrastructure, provide educational opportunities for historically underserved and Tribal communities, and continue our mission to build a more equitable and sustainable future.”
Representative Grijalva obtained funding for 15 projects that will directly benefit Arizona's 3rd District residents.
To read the detailed summary of the bill, click here.
To see the full list of projects, click here.