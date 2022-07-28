President's granddaughter announces White House wedding ceremony set for South Lawn

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 115 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes and water over
roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1001 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen
over northern parts of Mt Lemmon down toward Oracle.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Stratton Wash, Big Wash and Canada del Oro.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Campo Bonito, Biosphere 2 and Oracle
Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1115 AM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 801 AM MST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain
in the advisory area due to thunderstorms with an inch in 40
minutes. Radar also indicated up to 1.5 inches of rain has
occurred in parts of the Green Valley and Sahuarita area.
Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Up to
1.5 inches of rain has fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Box Canyon Wash and Santa Cruz River.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita and Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 1230 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways and some low-water crossings may become
impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring
or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1027 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has
fallen in the Oro Valley area.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Big Wash, Indian Well Wash, Sutherland Wash, Canada del Oro,
Santa Cruz River, Chalk Creek, Chirreon Wash and Rillito
River.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will maintain the minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke,
Tortolita, Catalina State Park and Catalina Foothills.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Most of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

President's granddaughter announces White House wedding ceremony set for South Lawn

The eldest grandchild of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, Naomi Biden, has announced she will be married in a ceremony on the White House's South Lawn later this year.

 Courtesy Biden Family

The eldest grandchild of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden has announced she will be married in a ceremony on the White House's South Lawn later this year.

In a tweet Thursday, Naomi Biden provided an update to her nuptial plans.

"Sooo not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago...but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be...and much to the relief of secret service and with the dogs' endorsement...we'll be getting married on the South Lawn!" she said on Twitter. "Couldn't be more excited."

Naomi Biden in April said she and fiancé Peter Neal would only be holding their wedding reception at the White House, with a ceremony to take place elsewhere. However, now Naomi Biden says her wedding plans have shifted to take place fully at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Naomi Biden's tweet included a photograph of the White House South Lawn, taken from the vantage point of the south side of the White House. The South Lawn of the White House is a vast green space of several acres, maintained by the National Park Service. It is the location of recreational areas of White House space, including tennis courts, a putting green and the White House Kitchen Garden; it is also home to the traditional White House Easter Egg Roll.

The South Lawn can function as a ceremonial venue for certain official state visits, and it is the predominant take-off and landing point for Marine One, the presidential helicopter that ferries the President to and from various locations. It has not been, as of yet, been the site of a modern presidential familial wedding ceremony.

Naomi Biden, 28, is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle. She is a lawyer, currently based in Washington, DC. Biden got engaged to Peter Neal, 24, in September of last year when Neal proposed near his childhood home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, according to a White House official.

Biden's engagement ring includes the band of Neal's grandmother's engagement ring. The couple has been together for approximately four years, after meeting in New York City on a date that was set up by a mutual friend. Neal graduated from law school this spring at the University of Pennsylvania.

The White House has a long history as the location for weddings of presidential offspring, dating back to the 1800s, when the children of James Monroe, John Quincy Adams, John Tyler and Ulysses S. Grant were married there. Both of Woodrow Wilson's daughters held their weddings at the White House, as well as his niece, in 1913, 1914 and 1918, respectively.

More recently, Lynda Bird Johnson, daughter of Lyndon B. Johnson, was married in the White House East Room in 1967. Her sister, Luci Johnson, held her reception at the White House the year prior, following a ceremony at a nearby church.

Tricia Nixon was walked down the aisle in the Rose Garden by her father, Richard Nixon, when she married Edward Cox in 1971.

In June 2008, George W. Bush and Laura Bush hosted a White House wedding reception with 600 guests for their daughter, Jenna Bush, whose wedding ceremony had occurred the month prior at the Bush family ranch in Crawford, Texas.

