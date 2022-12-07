President Biden arrives in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — President Joe Biden has arrived in Arizona to visit TSMC, a $12 billion semiconductor plant, in North Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

This marks Biden's first visit to Arizona during his presidency.

The visit is part of the Biden Administration's efforts to boost chip manufacturing in the United States.

TSMC is a Taiwanese manufacturing facility that is on target to start production in 2024.

During his stop in Phoenix, President Biden is expected to tout the Chips and Science Act which is generating more than $52 billion in semiconductor manufacturing and research.

The Chips Act was passed in August as a semiconductor chip shortage continues to plague parts of the globe.

TSMC is announcing a plan to build a second facility in Arizona that will produce more chips, increasing their investment from $12 billion to $40 billion.

They will also be announcing new plans to develop even more cutting-edge chips.

President Biden landed at Luke Air Force Base Tuesday, where he was greeted by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.