Police investigate break-in at Hobbs campaign headquarters

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a break-in, Wednesday night at Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs Phoenix campaign headquarters.
Phoenix police responded to a burglary at Hobbs campaign office earlier this week. They have confirmed that items have been taken, but did not disclose those items.
"Earlier this week, a break-in occurred at our campaign headquarters. We continue to cooperate with the law enforcement as they investigate, and we are thankful to the men and women of the Phoenix Police Department for their work to keep us safe," said Nicole Demont, campaign manager for Katie Hobbs.
She goes onto saying, "Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of the campaign. Throughout this race, we have ben clear that the safety of our staff and of the Secretary is our number one priority."
“Let’s be clear: for nearly two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit. The threats against Arizonans attempting to exercise their constitutional rights and their attacks on elected officials are the direct result of a concerted campaign of lies and intimidation."
“It won’t work. Katie is running for governor to ensure the safety and security of every Arizona family. She will win this race.” said Demont.