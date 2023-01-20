Planned Parenthood Arizona calls on Gov. Hobbs to issue executive orders on abortion care

TUCSON - (KVOA) Planned Parenthood Arizona urged Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs to issue executive orders protecting abortion rights statewide, Friday.
The request from Planned Parenthood to the governor includes executive action on:
- Providing a multilingual website, and a hotline that provides "know your rights" guidance
- Providing reasonable accommodations to pregnant workers
- Legal protections from civil and criminal liability for patients, doctors and abortion providers
- To strip state funding for crisis pregnancy centers
The organization marked the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe Vs. Wade decision. The anniversary is Sunday.
The anniversary takes on new meaning after the current Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade last June.
“The hours, the days, the weeks and the months since the fall of Roe V. Wade have been the most exhausting, bewildering and upsetting of my career as physician who has dedicated to caring for women and pregnant people” Dr. Jill Gibson, the Planned Parenthood Arizona Medical Director said.
On the other side of the abortion debate, some Pro-Life supporters are getting ready to participate in Tucson’s March For Life event Saturday.
The march begins near the Tucson Convention Center at 10 a.m. Saturday and goes to Holy Hope Cemetery.
“This is the year of jubilee if you want to speak biblically and Roe has been defeated nationwide, yet the battle continues including here in Arizona,” Pro-Life supporter Bob Pawson said. “The fight for life goes on. The Supreme Court should have gone all the way and said the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution guarantee the right to life, no one can kill babies, even in Utero.”
After months of chaos and confusion about the legality of abortion in Arizona, last month the Arizona State Court of Appeals said abortion is legal through the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Planned Parenthood said Friday its fight is just beginning.
“It may be tempting to grieve what has been lost,” Planned Parenthood Arizona President Brittany Fonteno said. “Today is a reminder that Roe was groundbreaking but it was always the floor and never the ceiling.”
Fonteno is hopeful for the future as her organization continues to work to secure reproductive freedom for Arizonans.
“A future,” she said, “where our laws are not what they were before the fall of Roe but what they always should have been rather than harmful abortion bans that alter the course of our lives.”
Governor Hobbs has promised to veto any anti-abortion legislation that reaches her desk.
Planned Parenthood and other groups are exploring the possibility of a ballot measure in 2024 that would protect abortion access.