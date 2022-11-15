Pima County voters react to Governor Elect Katie Hobbs

TUCSON (KVOA) - Katie Hobbs will become the fifth woman in the state to become Governor. Arizona is the only state in the country to have that distinction.
Hobbs is the first Democratic Governor to be elected since 2009.
In a rally in Phoenix she told supporters, "We persevere in the face of challenges, and as your governor I will do everything in my power to get the job done."
The 52-year old governor-elect was born and raised in Arizona.
She was elected Secretary of State in 2019 and came under criticism for not recusing herself during the governor's race.
She was also a State Senator in 2015.
Bonnie Heidler is the Democratic chair for Pima county.
Not only will Arizona have a Democratic Governor but for the first time since 1950 Arizona has both U.S. Senate seats filled by Democrats.
"It's a huge win for our state and for the people of our state. There's going to be so much going to happen for the people that if the Republicans had gotten in charge it just would not be happening. We'd be having chaos."
Shelley Kais, Chair of the Republican party disagreed.
"If a Republican governor, two senators and a Secretary of State would have been elected there wouldn't be chaos. We have seen it before. We know that Arizona is one of the fastest growing states and we have such an excellent economy that to even make a statement like that is unfounded."
News 4 Tucson spoke to Pima County Voters and their reaction to Hobbs being governor elect was mixed.
Allie Patterson said, "I think it's awesome. I think seeing everybody diversify their votes and come out to stand for something is something we haven't seen in AZ."
Arlene Willis countered, "Not too happy with it. I wanted Kari Lake. I think she would have run the state better. It is what it is."
When it came to issues Hayden Skiba said, "Hopefully she will bring new change to the state looking forward to seeing the economy bounce back."
Kathleen Sweeney commented, "I don't feel a lot of integrity. I think Katie should have recused herself as Secretary of State and someone else dealt with counting those ballots."
Katie Hobbs will be sworn into office in January.