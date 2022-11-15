Pima County releases latest vote tallys

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County elections officials are closing in on the count.
Nearly 2000 ballots were counted Tuesday. That leaves around 5000 votes uncounted. Many of those are provisional ballots.
In this latest drop, Mark Kelly gained 1354 votes. Blake Masters picked up 554 votes. The race has already been called for Kelly.
Hobbs also picked up 1317 votes to Kari Lake's 595. The race was called Monday night for Hobbs.
According to Arizona law, voters have until 5p.m. Wednesday to cure any ballot issues.
If you want to check the status of your ballot, go to Election Eligibility and Ballot by Mail Status (pima.gov).