Pima County finishes automatic recount of two statewide races as lawsuit deadline looms

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County election workers wrapped up counting a little more than 400,000 ballots in an automatic recount for two races on the Decision 2022 ballot on Thursday night.
"We're just making sure everything is accurate and fair by providing as much transparency as possible," Pima County Elections Director Constance Hargrove said.
Hargove oversaw her team of as they recounted ballots in the races for Arizona Attorney General and State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
The spread of both races met the 0.5% threshold to trigger an automatic recount statewide.
In the Attorney General's race, Democrat Kris Mayes leads Republican Abe Hamadeh by 511 votes.
The campaign for Superintendent of Public Insttruction has a little more distance between the candidates.
Republican challenger Tom Horne leads Democratic incumbment Kathy Hoffman by 8,967 votes.
"Recounts rarely change the results," Hargrove said. "You may see a few ballots most of the time going to the winner most of the time gets more votes. They're done to make sure everything was done accurately, counted accurtately the first time."
Before all 15 Arizona counties can start a recount, the tabulation machines must undergo a logic and accuracy test.
"Those processes are put in place by law to give every citizen in Arizona the confidence the results of the election are accurate and fair," elections law attorney Spencer Scharff said.
"There is an enormous amount of transparency in this process and if a voter wants to watch the votes being tabulated they can. You can see how many ballots or percentage of ballots have been counted already in the recount on the secretary of state's website."
Counties must finish the recount by Wednesday Dec. 21.
All legal challenges to the election results must be filed in court by Friday at 5 p.m.
"It's very unlikely the outcomes of the elections will change either by recount or by contest," Scharff said.
A Maricopa County judge will reveal the recount resuls in a hearing on Thursday Dec. 22 at 9 a.m.