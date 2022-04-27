Oro Valley residents may now vote to rename former Vistoso Golf Course property

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Online voting is now open for the contest to rename former the former Vistoso Golf Course property.
Voters may select up to three of the 10 names.
1. Catalina View Preserve
2. Golden Sunset Preserve
3. Mountain Vista Desert Preserve
4. Oro Valley Desert Preserve
5. Oro Valley Nature Preserve
6. Sleeping Snake Heritage Preserve
7. Tortolita Shadows Preserve
8. Vista del Oro Preserve
9. Vistoso Preserve at Oro Valley
10. Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve
Voting is restricted to Oro Valley residents only. For residency verification, a name and street address will be required when casting a vote. Voting will end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 8.
The winner of Name OV’s New 202-Acre Outdoor Space! will receive a prize package, totaling more than $1,700.
If you need assistance with voting, please call 520-229-4711 or email Ask@orovalleyaz.gov.