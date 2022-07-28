 Skip to main content
Officials say Pima County is ready for Primary Election

  Updated
Pima County lifts vaccine requirement for temporary elections workers
Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) — After the 2020 Presidential Election, many voters in Arizona say they're worried about secure and transparent elections in the state.

Here in southern Arizona, elections officials say they want to ensure voters they're doing everything hey can to make sure it runs smoothly.

In a press conference Thursday morning, Pima County election officials said they're cognizant of the public's concerns and are invested in an accurate outcome.

"We are as concerned as they are about how the election turns out," said Pima Co. Elections Director Constance Hargrove, "and we want it to be fair and equitable for everyone."

Hargrove said since the county is using vote center for the first time instead of the old precinct system, patience for the poll workers will be appreciated.

"Give'em some grace," Hargrove said, "these poll workers are voters just like the rest of us, basically they are volunteers."

Friday is the last day for early voting in-person. If you can't drop off your ballot on Friday, you can drop it off at one of the 129 vote centers on Election Day which is Tuesday, Aug. 2.