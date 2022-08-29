Officials highlight constable safety amid deadly shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - The on-duty shooting death last week of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez Garibay has shone the spotlight on the elected position.

Constables are elected every four years, along with a Justice of the Peace. There is one for each precinct in a county. News 4 Tucson spoke with the President of the Arizona Constable's Association, Scott Blake, about the work and how constables prepare for it.

Scott Blake has served as a Constable in Maricopa County's Hassayampa Precinct for more than seven years. He says constables are required to have new constable training with six months of their election.