McCarthy elected House speaker after days of painstaking negotiations and failed votes

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 05: U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) delivers remarks alongside House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in the House Chamber during the third day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on several ballots; the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)