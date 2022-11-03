Mark Kelly campaign holds major rally in Downtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Mark Kelly is hosting a campaign rally in Tucson, AZ., Nov. 3 at Hotel Congress Downtown.
Hotel Congress's address is 311 E. Congress St., Tucson, AZ, 85701.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the rally starts at 6 p.m.
The general public is welcome.
You can RSVP for the rally here.
Kelly's rally comes as candidates from both parties make plans for final voter rallies leading up to election day.
AZ DEMS have numerous events planned, which can be found on their website: https://www.mobilize.us/azdems/.
The AZ GOP is also kicking off its "Get Out The Vote Bus Tour" this weekend with three planned stops in Southern Arizona. You can find tour stop information and buy tickets to their Election Night Watch Party at their website: https://azgop.com/.