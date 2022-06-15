 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM
MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Man who carried Confederate flag in US Capitol and son found guilty of felonies

Kevin Seefried carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

 Mike Theiler/Reuters

The man who was captured parading through the US Capitol with a large Confederate flag during the January 6, 2021 riot, was -- along with his son -- found guilty by a federal judge on Wednesday of obstructing an official proceeding, a felony.

Kevin Seefried, with his wife, son Hunter and son's girlfriend, drove from Delaware to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally that day. Kevin and Hunter Seefried followed the crowd to the Capitol and helped storm the building, climbing in through a broken window and coming close to the Senate chambers while inside.

The two men were found guilty by Judge Trevor McFadden on four misdemeanor charges as well, including entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a restricted area.

Hunter Seefried was acquitted on several charges related to a window prosecutors said he helped break. McFadden found that two other men had broken the window and Hunter only removed a shard that had fallen before climbing through.

Kevin Seefried was part of the mob that faced off with US Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, who drew rioters away from the Senate chambers as lawmakers were fleeing the area.

Goodman, who testified Monday, said that Seefried used his flagpole as a weapon, jabbing the end of it toward Goodman.

In an interview with the FBI, Kevin Seefried recalled telling Goodman, "You can shoot me, man, but we're coming in."

Both Hunter and Kevin Seefried, after turning themselves in, told the FBI they were wrong to go inside the building.

"There's nothing good about jumping through a window into the Capitol," Hunter said, adding that it was un-American and he knew it was wrong "from the bottom of my goddamn heart."

At one point inside the Capitol, Kevin says he recalled thinking, "This is wrong. Man, this is so wrong."

In closing arguments Tuesday, Kevin Seefried's attorney Eugene Ohm argued that Kevin wasn't aware the electoral votes were being certified in Congress that day, so he couldn't have intentionally tried to obstruct the proceeding.

Someone could set "a fire in the middle of the rotunda," Ohm argued, but unless they knew about and intended to stop the certification they would not be guilty of intentional obstruction.

Prosecutor Brittany Reed said, however, that there was enough circumstantial evidence to show that Kevin and Hunter both knew an official proceeding relating to the election was occurring inside the Capitol that day.

The two men walked through the building with rioters who were discussing the votes and trying to locate lawmakers, Reed noted, and both men attended the rally preceding the riot, where speakers -- including then-President Donald Trump -- mentioned the process going on inside the Capitol.

