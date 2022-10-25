Lawsuit filed in Arizona to stop alleged voter intimidation at drop boxes

PHOENIX - Protect Democracy, a non-partisan voting rights group filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday night on behalf of the League of Women Voters to stop alleged voter intimidation at drop boxes in some parts of Arizona.
"The behavior of these folks that are outside of drop boxes that are intimidating and surveilling folks is unlawful and needs to come to a stop immediately," said Will Gaona, a state policy advocate with Protect Democracy said.
The lawsuit filed against several organizations including the Lions of Liberty and Clean Elections USA allege some individuals associated with these groups are armed as they watch Arizona voters drop off ballots at unmanned drop boxes in both Maricopa and Yavapai counties.
Gaona said this behavior is illegal under the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Protect Democracy wants the court to step in and help prevent any future cases of voter intimidation and surveillance of Arizona dropboxes.
"Vigilantes, sometimes armed, wearing tactical or military gear who are surveilling, taking pictures of and quite frankly intimidating voters who are trying to drop off their early ballots at drop boxes," Gaona said.
"It seems like a clear violation of both the Voting Rights Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act and we brought a lawsuit today on behalf of the League of Women Voters to bring that conduct to a stop," Gaona added.
Pima County does not have unstaffed drop boxes. So far during the early voting period, county election officials said it has not experienced any issues of voter intimidation at early drop off locations.
Signs outside early ballot dropoff locations are clearly marked. There are no guns, no phones, no cameras and no electioneering allowed within 75 feet of the voting center.
"Arizona voters should be confident in their election officials, that they're going to protect their vote, protect their right to vote," Gaona said.