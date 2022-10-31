Last recommended day to mail-in ballot Nov. 1

TUCSON (KVOA) — Time is running out to cast your ballot-by-mail.
The polls open one week from tomorrow.
More than 80% percent of voters in Southern Arizona prefer to cast their ballots by mail.
Nov. 1 is the last day you can put your ballot in the mail to vote in next week's election.
Many voters are casting their ballots early to make sure it's counted.
Although many people are taking advantage of mail-in voting, some say they don't trust the system.
Early voter Steve Bell said, “I was very worried my ballot may disappear somewhere in the system, who knows what's going to happen to it."
The Pima County Recorder's Office has a tracking system to help boost voter confidence.
You can monitor when your ballot is received and counted.
Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cazares-Kelly said, “You can check to see if your ballot has been mailed out, if it's been returned, if its signature verified, and if we have turned that over to the election department."
You can sign up for ballot tracking through the Recorder's website here.
If you would like to vote in-person, you can also find the closest voting sites near you through the website.
In the meantime, many voters tell News 4 Tucson the stakes couldn't be any higher for this election.
“I looked a the problems with abortion, which I'm against abortion I look at the inflation going on and the crime,” said early voter Charles Gallegos.
Early voter Steve Bell said, “Well certainly democracy itself is at the top of the list, as far as I'm concerned. Then we got abortion rights, climate change, gun safety, I wont call it gun control that's a very hot word."
Nov. 8 is the last day to vote.
Polls open at 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.