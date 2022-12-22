Lake's election challenge now in hands of Maricopa County judge

MESA, ARIZ. - The second and final day of former Arizona GOP Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's trial challenging last month's election results concluded Thursday.
Lake's legal team needs to show her defeat was caused by intentional misconduct.
Secretary of State and Governor Elect Katie Hobbs won the closely watched race by 17,117 votes.
Lake's attorneys called Rich Baris, a Republican pollster to the stand Thursday.
Baris is the director of Big Data Poll.
The pollster argues long wait times and in some instances, printer problems at a few dozen of the 223 vote centers in Maricopa County on Election Day drove down Republican turnout in the neighborhood by 25,000 to 40,000 votes.
"Republicans were absolutely disproportionately impacted by this," Baris said on the witness stand. "We're talking about a net advantage that absolutely puts the margin in doubt. So, we're looking, if it was 25-40,000 votes, the margin that we saw in these areas puts this election within a few votes either way. It really does. It was substantial enough to change the leaderboard, it was."
The defense then called Kenneth Mayer, a political science professor, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who specializes in polling.
Mayer said Lake's claims of long wait times and voter disenfranchisement are not based on any evidence.
"All of the claims that were made in the complaint about the effect of voter wait times, the claims of disenfranchisement, claims of a disproportionate effect on Republicans and Lake voters, all of the claims are based on speculation," Mayer said.
"There's simply no evidence to support any of those claims."
Jude Peter Thompson must issue his ruling by Tuesday Dec. 27.
Katie Hobbs is scheduled to take the oath of office as Arizona's 24th Governor Jan. 5.