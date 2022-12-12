 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28
degrees possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation and Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...Freeze Watch for both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...After a brief break in the showers, another batch of rain
and snow can be expected tonight. Total snow accumulations of
up to three inches in valleys above 4000 feet, with higher
amounts above 5000 feet and in the mountains.

* WHERE...Southeast Arizona above 4000 feet.

* WHEN...Through 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

King Charles III releases first Christmas card of his reign

King Charles III releases first Christmas card of his reign

The Christmas card is the first of King Charles III's reign.

 Jonathan Brady/AP

London looked like a picturesque Christmas card as snow fell on Sunday night -- the perfect time for Buckingham Palace to release the first royal Christmas card of King Charles III's reign.

Chosen by the King and Camilla, Queen Consort, the photo was taken by Sam Hussein at the Braemar Games in Scotland on September 3, five days before Queen Elizabeth II died and when Charles was still the Prince of Wales.

It features the couple looking at each other, with the King in profile wearing a beige suit and striped tie and Camilla wearing a green hat and jacket.

The Queen didn't attend the Braemar Games this year. Britain's longest-reigning monarch died on September 8, aged 96, after 70 years on the throne.

This Christmas will be the first for the royal family without the Queen, who usually spent the holiday period at Sandringham, her country estate in rural Norfolk around 100 miles north of London.

It has been a tumultuous few weeks for the monarchy after Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex criticized the "unconscious bias" inside the royal family in the first part of a Netflix documentary series released on Thursday.

That documentary followed on the heels of serious allegations of racism inside palace walls, after an honorary aide resigned and apologized following complaints that she repeatedly asked a Black British charity boss where she was "really from."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Rob Picheta and Amy Woodyatt contributed reporting.

