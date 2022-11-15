Katie Hobbs gives victory speech, will become fifth female governor in Arizona

PHOENIX - Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs spoke publicly for the first time after being declared Governor-elect on Tuesday.
She narrowly defeated Republican Kari Lake in one of the mostly closely watched campaigns across the nation.
"It has been a long year and a half," Hobbs said in front of supporters in Phoenix. "But, in this election, Arizonans chose solving our problems over conspiracy theories, we chose sanity over chaos and we chose unity over division."
Hobbs is grateful to Arizona voters and hopeful for the future.
Lake has not yet conceded.
After a long, contentious battle, Hobbs with this message for the voters who backed her opponent.
"For those Arizonans who did not vote for me," she said, "know that I'll work just as hard for you becuase even in this moment of division, I believe there is is some much more that connects us."