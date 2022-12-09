 Skip to main content
Kari Lake has officially filed a post-election lawsuit

Kari Lake

FILE PHOTO — Kari Lake, Republican nominee in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election, Photo Date: 10/19/2022

 Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Gubernatorial Republican candidate Kari Lake has officially filed a post-election lawsuit challenging the outcome of her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court. 

The former Phoenix News anchor who was endorsed by Trump vocalized about her belief that the 2020 Election was stolen.

Her lawsuit seeks to contest the election results. 

The lawsuit names Katie Hobbs, The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, and Maricopa County Elections Officials as Defendants. 

