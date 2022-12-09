TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Gubernatorial Republican candidate Kari Lake has officially filed a post-election lawsuit challenging the outcome of her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs.
Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court.
LFG pic.twitter.com/pBPWONtAeW— Kari Lake (@KariLake) December 10, 2022
The former Phoenix News anchor who was endorsed by Trump vocalized about her belief that the 2020 Election was stolen.
Her lawsuit seeks to contest the election results.
The lawsuit names Katie Hobbs, The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, and Maricopa County Elections Officials as Defendants.
Stay with News 4 Tucson as this is a developing story.